Tanzania: Kalambo Receives Funds for School, Classroom Construction

KALAMBO District Council (KDC) in Rukwa has received over 1.76bn/- for the construction of 34 satellite schools and 59 classrooms for secondary schools.

KDC Executive Director (DED) Shafi Mpenda said that the initiative will ensure that "no child will be left behind" in the next academic year.

Mpenda told the "Daily News" on the sideline of the full councillors meeting held over the weekend at Matai Township.

The DED said around 1.0bn/- will be spend on constructing 59 classrooms in secondary schools while 680m/- will be used for building 34 satellite schools.

"At least 34 satellite schools and 59 classrooms are under construction as we speak," explained the DED.

He further said that the council will make sure that the value for money on the projects will be realized and no cent will be wasted.

Also, Mr Mpenda said the government allocated some 100m/- for construction of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the newly built Matai District Hospital while 666m/- will be used for procurement of medical equipment for new ICU building while 429m/-for X-ray machine.

Rukwa's Regional Administrations and Local Governments Officer, Ms Magreth Chipeta said the deadline for completion of the projects has been scheduled before mid-next month.