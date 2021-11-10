Tanzania: Kilimanjaro RC Calls for Vocational Training Support

THE government has called on investors in mining and industrial sectors to work closely with the government in enhancing the performance of vocational training in the country.

The move is set to address the dire shortage of professionals in the two sectors, according to the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Stephen Kagaigai.

Mr Kagaigai, who was speaking recently during a brief handover ceremony of 132m/- worth of equipment from Geita Gold Mine (GGM) for Apprenticeship training at the regional Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA) centers, observed that the two sectors were currently grappling with the shortage of professionals, a reality that has compelled some companies to import experts from overseas.

"It is very important to capacitate our vocational training centres and eventually address such a shortage," he said.

According to the RC, a number of vocational centres were also facing a need of training materials, urging stakeholders to support the government in such a cause.

"This will realise the government's mission of turning Tanzania into an industrialised economy," he suggested.

In the same vein, Mr Kagaigai called on the Tanzania Chamber of Mines (TCM) to continue developing a special Intergrade Mining Technical Training (IMTT) as it had a great potential of creating employment opportunities.

Handing over the tools, GGM's representative Simon Shayo said they have reached the point of providing support on the equipment to lend a hand on students who are studying apprenticeship.

Earlier, VETA General Director Dr Pancrsa Bujulu said a total of 1,000 students had benefitted from the programme, since its inception.