Tanzania: Shun Arbitrary Drugs Use, Warns Tmda Seniour Officer

THE Tanzania Medical and Drugs Authority (TMDA) has issues a warning over arbitrary drugs uses, a situation that leads to chronic disorders in human body.

The authority's Communications and Public Education Manager, Ms Gaudensia Simwanza said here over the weekend, during public awareness campaign on the proper use of pharmaceutical products, vaccines and medical equipment here that:

"Scientifically, all drugs are made of chemicals specified for examined treatments... this means any incorrect use of drugs may turn them to toxins in the body," she said.

She added that there is a growing tendency for many people to buy and take drugs with no doctor's instructions, something that has serious side effects.

Ms Simwanza also reminded the members of the community to report to the TMDA for screening, whenever they experience side effects, after using drugs and medical equipment.

She also warned some illegal drug supplies, saying all medical suppliers must be registered, for TMDA to recognise, identify quality, safety and effectiveness of the drugs and equipment they use.

TMDA official in the Lake Zone Regional Office in Geita, Roberto Feruzi, said that the authority has expanded the scope and management of public health protection in Geita, Kagera and Shinyanga regions.

It has also intensified public education, so as to let citizens aware on all negatives that might be derived from the use of illegal drugs.