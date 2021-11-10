Africa: Gwede Mantashe Calls for a Unified African Fossil Fuel Front While Rich World 'Encircles' Continent

analysis

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has once again come out swinging in defence of fossil fuels -- this time with a call for African unity on the hydrocarbon front as the continent is 'encircled'.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe called for "African solidarity" on Tuesday at the start of the Africa Energy Week conference in Cape Town, tapping into an anti-Western backlash that is brewing in some circles over the global drive towards renewable energy to stem the unfolding climate crisis.

"Globally, one summit after the other, certain industrialised countries refuse to jettison their use of fossil fuels. What had been pitted as global agreements lay hollow, as these countries keep postponing the deadlines of when they will shut down their coal mines and oil and gas industries, respectively," said Mantashe.

That statement is not false. There have been global pacts to address climate change that have been watered down, or ambitious targets that were not met, or major polluters that have pulled out because of political change. Witness what has happened in the US between alternating Republican and Democratic administrations on the issue.

"The sad reality of this situation is that there has been preoccupation with Africa....