South Africa: We Move Closer to Democracy When We Vote With Our Heads and Not Our Hearts

9 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lwando Xaso

Lwando Xaso is an attorney and a writer exploring the interaction between race, gender, history and popular culture. She is the author of the book, 'Made in South Africa, A Black Woman's Stories of Rage, Resistance and Progress'.

How do we know when a constitutional democracy has really taken root? Does a constitutional democracy only become a reality when basic human rights for all people have been realised? Do we become a constitutional democracy when all three arms of government conduct themselves in accordance with the Constitution?

Many ask whether ours is a real constitutional democracy or just a fanciful idea.

Many experts will say that South Africa has struggled to entrench the culture of a constitutional democracy, which is characterised by the following: the government's authority is derived from the people; although "the majority rules", the fundamental rights of individuals in the minority are protected; the powers of government are limited by law and a constitution that those in power obey; and there are institutional and procedural mechanisms that limit the powers of government, which may include separation of powers and elections held at regular intervals.

Against these essential characteristics, can we call ourselves a constitutional democracy?

The start...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X