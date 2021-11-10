South Africa: We Move Closer to Democracy When We Vote With Our Heads and Not Our Hearts

analysis

Lwando Xaso is an attorney and a writer exploring the interaction between race, gender, history and popular culture. She is the author of the book, 'Made in South Africa, A Black Woman's Stories of Rage, Resistance and Progress'.

How do we know when a constitutional democracy has really taken root? Does a constitutional democracy only become a reality when basic human rights for all people have been realised? Do we become a constitutional democracy when all three arms of government conduct themselves in accordance with the Constitution?

Many ask whether ours is a real constitutional democracy or just a fanciful idea.

Many experts will say that South Africa has struggled to entrench the culture of a constitutional democracy, which is characterised by the following: the government's authority is derived from the people; although "the majority rules", the fundamental rights of individuals in the minority are protected; the powers of government are limited by law and a constitution that those in power obey; and there are institutional and procedural mechanisms that limit the powers of government, which may include separation of powers and elections held at regular intervals.

Against these essential characteristics, can we call ourselves a constitutional democracy?

The start...