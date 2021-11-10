South Africa: Eskom Must Be Declared a National Disaster to Ward Off Stage 6 Power Cuts and Foil Sabotage

opinion

The troika of Eskom CEO, board chairperson and Pravin Gordhan is insufficient firepower for the crisis.

My Eskom se Push app pings all day long to warn about power cuts after the utility announced that it would move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 on Monday, 8 November. That it gave the public 25 minutes' warning tells you how bad things are.

The regular pinging from the app also reveals that power cuts are probably higher than Stage 4 already, as energy analyst Ted Blom has warned. In Johannesburg, where I live, power availability is less than Stage 4 suggests. According to City Power, the city, which contributes 15% to GDP, faces an additional 421 power cuts a day across the city. City Power runs part of the city's grid, and Eskom the other part, and there are regular planned and unplanned outages. In December 2019, Eskom announced Stage 6 load shedding, but 2021 blackouts are worse than that period, the CSIR has found.

This situation is an emergency, and the government must declare electricity and Eskom a state of national disaster as it did with Covid-19. The impacts on South Africa's security are severe, and the presidential task team...