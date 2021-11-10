South Africa: Rand Water Shutdowns to Restrict Consumers' Supply in Eight Municipalities Over 54-Hour Period

analysis

Water will continue to run from taps but residents are urged to use it sparingly to avoid total outages.

Rand Water has scheduled a 54-hour water shutdown to augment infrastructure.

The shutdown is scheduled from 15-17 November 2021 and will affect a range of areas across eight municipalities including the City of Johannesburg, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Metsimaholo and Emfuleni.

Eddie Singo, executive Manager at Rand Water, said the shutdown is part of the utility's augmentation project that is concerned with increasing the capacity and efficiency of the water supply. Singo said the shutdown is also a maintenance measure to improve flexibility by 2024.

Singo added, "The reason for this shutdown project is to add a new pipe that will:

Increasing the capacity of water from the river to our water treatment plants;

Provide flexibility if we want to do maintenance on the water pipes, so we don't need to shut down everything; and

Increase volumes of the old pipes to ensure a sustainable supply of water to the consumers."

To clarify what the shutdown means to consumers, Singo told Daily Maverick that consumers will still have access to running water during the shutdown. However, they are...