South Africa: Having a Ball - Janice Honeyman Brings Back Pantomime Magic With a Digitally-Enhanced 'Cinderella'

analysis

This year's pantomime is a big, warm-hearted production that has special effects, 3D graphics and digital projections... . And the magic remains.

The most spectacular part of Johannesburg's annual pantomime was usually its grand and quite magnificent scenery. Coming all the way from England, huge sets created a world of glittering palaces, gloomy forests and lively villages that often mesmerised the audience and drew wows of appreciation as the curtains opened on each new scene.

This year, writer, actress and director Janice Honeyman brings back her annual panto after a Covid lull; the pantomime, "a participatory form of theatre," in which the audience is invited to engage with the show and the performers, returns with the perennially popular Cinderella.

This time, the physical sets have been replaced by locally-developed digital scenery. Traditionalists may have some misgivings, but they should be blown away as soon as the curtain rises. The backgrounds crafted by production designer Andrew Timm and his team from Africa Today TV are nothing short of breathtaking: 550 LED screens form a proscenium arch, with side panels, sliding doors and a vast backdrop so the audience sees layers of video that create the illusion of depth.

The traditional village...