South Africa: Prudent Planning - Finance Minister Godongwana Has Fiscal Room to Move, but Not By Much

9 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Thanks to a mini commodity boom over the past year, National Treasury has more in its coffers than expected. But this does not mean it's time to party. Instead, it is time for prudent planning. Perhaps one day we can then party.

Over the past few years, South Africans have resigned themselves to the fact that economic conditions generally worsen between the February Budget and the October Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

This year's MTBPS will bring a welcome change. Thanks to higher global commodity prices, government coffers are fuller than expected.

Real GDP growth for the current (2021/22) financial year is set to surpass National Treasury estimates by more than a full percentage point as all major revenue line items - corporate, personal and value-added tax receipts - are already back above pre-Covid levels.

This is largely due to robust mining sector profits and tax revenue multipliers into the broader revenue base, which saw corporate income tax receipts in the first five months of the current year up 111% on the same period last year, and up 60% on 2019 levels.

"As a result we can expect more than R160-billion upside to revenue compared with what National Treasury estimated...

