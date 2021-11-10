South Africa: Let the Children Grow - Fixing South Africa's Stunting Problem Could Be Part of Your Legacy, Minister Godongwana

analysis

Ahead of his maiden presentation of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, new Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be looking to steer the country towards economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whatever steps he takes and policies he adopts will be the beginning of his legacy as the man with the keys to the Treasury.

In a recent speech at the National Investment Dialogue, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan envisages health as one of the areas we should invest in. Other sectors were energy, water and sanitation, and education.

Prioritising health is a good move, minister. For a nation to thrive, its populace must be in optimal health: as the popular saying goes, "health is wealth" -- particularly in the early years of life when brain development is happening and when investments in early child health and nutrition result in long-term gains in human capital.

Unfortunately, in the South African context, it is during this very critical period where we fail to adequately invest in our children and undermine our collective aspirations for a flourishing and prosperous South Africa.

Almost a third of children under five in South Africa suffer...