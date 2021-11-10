Africa: Fighting the Climate Crisis and Halting Biodiversity Loss Key As We Build Back Better and Greener for the Next Generation

analysis

Africa is home to remarkable animal, plant and marine biodiversity. It is rich in critical ecosystems that serve as buffers to climate change. Sweden is partnering with the African Union in the Green Recovery Action Plan.

Covid-19 and climate change are unprecedented challenges for all of us. While we now rightly focus on containing the virus, addressing the immediate health crisis and limiting the economic damage, we also need to start tracking our way out of the crisis towards recovery. We need to ensure the recovery is based on the vast opportunities that green transition offers.

Africa is home to remarkable animal, plant and marine biodiversity. The continent is rich in tropical forests, wetlands, deserts, savanna and montane grasslands, providing critical ecosystem services and serving as buffers to climate change.

For example, mangrove swamps protect coastal societies in East Africa from cyclones and tsunamis, while serving as a home for various species and a source of income for the local people.

However, the region is experiencing a dramatic loss of biodiversity. Agricultural and other human expansion on land and in the sea, overexploitation of wildlife and the spread of invasive alien species are some of the drivers for biodiversity loss,...