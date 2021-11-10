South Africa: Protecting Voters' Interests - What Is Needed to Keep Coalitions in Check

9 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pierre De Vos

While it may be impossible to fix the political dysfunction at the heart of coalition politics in South Africa, there may be ways to improve the accountability of political parties which enter into power-sharing arrangements.

Last week's local government elections produced 66 hung councils in which no party won a majority of seats. Political parties have two weeks to agree on the formation of coalition (or minority) governments, before the election of mayors must take place. But the coalitions or minority governments formed after the 2016 municipal elections largely served the interests of politicians, instead of the voters who elected them.

In Johannesburg and Tshwane, the DA at first formed a minority government, relying on the informal support of the EFF to remain in power and pass budgets, an inherently unstable arrangement that contributed to severe governance problems in both metros.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA at first did form a coalition of sorts with smaller parties, but that coalition collapsed in August 2018, replaced by an ANC coalition with the UDM's Mongameli Bobani as mayor. This coalition collapsed in December 2020, replaced by yet another DA coalition government.

It is all rather depressing. The instability of many power-sharing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

