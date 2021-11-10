Kenya: Bogus Coaches Put on Notice

Unqualified and fake coaches who lack certificates have no place in athletics, speakers at an Athletics Kenya (AK) National Consultative Meeting said Tuesday in Machakos County.

Long-serving national team head coach Julius Kirwa said that the sport has been tainted by wayward individuals and it is about time integrity is restored.

He spoke during an interview with Nation Sport at the second consultative forum which was attended by more than 100 athletes from AK Eastern Region.

Kirwa and other officials are going round the country to listen to athletes' views and grievances.

AK organised the meetings following the murder of two-time world 10,000 metres bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, who was found dead in her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 13.

The 2015 World Cross Country Championship winner's estranged lover, Ibrahim Rotich, was arrested over the tragic incident and is in police custody.

Kirwa said that all coaches will be required to fill an ethics form supplied by AK which will help in weeding out individuals who do not merit.

"We have good coaches who have been working hard to ensure that athletes perform well, but we also have a number of individuals who want to ruin athletes' careers and their investments," said Kirwa.

He said AK will step up efforts to clean the sport which has been invaded by people with ulterior motives. He said that such people should account for their actions in a court of law.

"It's unfortunate that we lost an athlete (Agnes Tirop) because of a fake coach in the name of love. We have to find out a way of weeding such people out. The consultative meetings are helping us to learn more form the athletes. We need to streamline athletics because athletes' careers are at stake," he said.

Kirwa said that more coaching courses will be introduced to help officials to advance their careers.

Other crucial topics that came up during the interactive session included lack of training facilities, sexual harassment, rogue agents, gender-based violence and athletes' contracts.

Former world 5,000m silver medallist Caleb Mwangangi said that that consultative forums are the best way to address issues that have been neglected for a long time.

He said that many athletes have been suffering in silence, but the best way is to come out and face reality so that solutions are found.

"We have a lot of talent in Kenya, but we lack training facilities. This is where some people come in under the guise of offering help but only to take advantage, resulting in an athletes' careers ending in a crude manner," said Mwangangi.

The first consultative meeting was held in Ngong, Kajiado County on Monday and the next is scheduled for Chuka in Thara-Nithi County Wednesday.