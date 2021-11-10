Kenya: Mutua Suffers Setback in Property Dispute Suit Against Lillian

10 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

A Nairobi court has dismissed an application by Governor Alfred Mutua seeking to transfer one of the cases involving a property dispute with his estranged lover Lilian Nganga to Machakos.

The Milimani court dismissed the objections raised by Dr Mutua for lack of merit.

The court also fixed a hearing date on November 15 for hearing of an application by Ms Nganga, who his seeking orders to restrain the Machakos County boss or his associates from getting close to her home, workplace or seizing any of her assets.

In the first case, Ms Nganga accuses Dr Mutua of transferring shares of a company they jointly own to a third party.

Through lawyer Philip Murgor, Ms Nganga accuses Dr Mutua of transferring her shares in Ndash Enterprises, without her knowledge and consent.

In the second case, Ms Nganga accuses Dr Mutua of seizing the car from her home on September 8, 2021 with intend to transfer it to a third party. She is seeking orders blocking the sale of the vehicle, a Toyota Harrier, or its transfer to a third party.

Senior resident magistrate Selina Muchungi last month directed Ms Ng'ang'a to serve Dr Mutua with the court documents.

And immediately he was served, Dr Mutua asked the court to transfer the cases to Machakos, where he says the dispute arose.

