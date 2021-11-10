Nigeria: Groups Clash Outside Court Premises Over Nnamdi Kanu's Trial

10 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

Two opposng groups have clashed outside the premises of a court where a separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is being prosecuted.

Supporters of Mr Kanu, who were seeking access to the<a target="_blank" href="https://www.fhc.gov.ng/"> Federal High Court in Abuja,</a> on Wednesday, were confronted by a 'pro-Nigeria' group who accused the former of supporting Mr Kanu and his call for the break up of Nigeria.

The former were addressing journalists outside the court where they accused the government of injustice in the trial of Mr Kanu.

They accused the federal government of trailing Mr Kanu in secret before his eventual arrest in Kenya. They also accused the government of barring Mr Kanu's foreign lawyer and some of his supporters from the court.

The pro-Nigerian group, carrying placards with different inscriptions, confronted the pro-Biafra group while the latter was addressing journalists.

There was a shouting match between both groups that almost resulted to violence.

Details shortly...

