Nigeria: Profile - Ex-Surveyor-General Omoigui, Who Demarcated Nigeria's State Boundaries, Clocks 90

The name Omoigui will probably take your mind instantly to Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services; or Nowamagbe Omoigui, the brilliant Nigerian military historian who died in April, sadly at only 62 years.

However, their father long made the name known and respected before those two siblings followed in his footsteps into the fame of their own.

Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui, who clocks 90 on Wednesday, is a former Surveyor-General of the Federation who is best known for his roles in resolving boundary disputes among states in Nigeria by initiating the establishment of the <a target="_blank" href="https://lawsofnigeria.placng.org/laws/NATIONAL%20BOUNDARY%20COMMISSION%20_ESTABLISHMENT_%20ACT.pdf">National Boundary Commission</a>, and especially through the work he and his team at the Department of Survey did, begining from after the civil war in 1970.

Mr Omoigui was also involved in the negotiation between Nigeria and Cameroun on the Bakassi Penisula. That territory was later ceded to Cameroun, following international adjudication, and he believes that was the right decision, despite the anger of Nigeria over the ruling.

Intrigues over Bakassi, state boundaries

In an <a target="_blank" href="https://www.vanguardngr.com/2011/11/omoigui-at-80-i-made-them-pay-for-claiming-i-removed-oil-wells-from-ondo-to-bendel/">interview with Vanguard Newspaper</a> on the occasion of his 80th birthday in 2011, Mr Omoigui recalled the intrigues over the Bakassi Penisula.

"I started the boundary demarcation of the entire country, so, my stay in London helped me a lot in this assignment. Most of the documents today on boundary demarcation were produced by my team.

"Then we were involved in the demarcation of the boundary between Nigeria and Cameroun. In August 12 - 14 ,1970, the first meeting of the Nigeria/Cameroun Boundary Committee took place in Beau, Yaoundé. The Nigerian delegation was led by the late Chief R.O Coker.

"I was like the technical secretary to the committee. There were representatives from the Customs. Immigration, Cabinet Office in the delegation. When we came back from Yaoundé, the delegates from the External Affairs Ministry did their report to their Commissioner, the late Dr. Okoi Arikpo, who then wrote to the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney - General of the Federation, Dr. Teslim Elias, for his opinion on the Nigeria/Cameroun boundary issue.

"Elias' reply has remained a landmark legal opinion that Nigerian has no claim to Bakassi peninsula; that all we needed to do was the maritime boundary between both countries.

"The General Yakubu Gowon administration followed Dr. Elias' opinion. From 1970 -1975 when General Gowon was removed from office, I took part in the negotiations.

"I have all the documents. What Gowon did then was to convene a meeting of the Supreme Military Council to brief them on the legal opinion and Col. Olusegun Obasanjo, as he then was, was the Commissioner for Works while Col. Murtala Muhammed, as he then was, was the Commissioner for Communications.

"I was then the Assistant Director in charge of the Mapping Section at the Federal Survey Department and, in 1978, Chief Coker retired from the service and my colleague took over as Director of Federal Survey.

"In 1979, we had a civilian administration and, in 1981, the Cameroonian gendarmes invaded Nigeria and five of our soldiers were killed. With my experience, even though not heading the maritime section, I was requested by the National Assembly to tell them the exact location where the killings took place.

"I told them it was in Cameroun, east of Ekeng. Although they knew it was in the Cameroun, they started to flex muscles. When Buhari took over in 1984, he set up a task force on Nigeria's boundary with Chad Republic and I was a member of the task force.

"It was then we knew that Richard Akinjide had sought the opinion of a Cambridge Director for his opinion. I was then brought in to supervise the technical report while the main report did agree with Elias that Bakassi was in Cameroun."

Not surprisingly, his work in internal boundary demarcation also immersed him in controversy and led to his forcible retirement in 1988 after only a year as Surveyor General of the Federation.

In the same interview, he also spoke on the controversy over the demarcation of the boundary between Ondo and Bendel states and how he was accused of manipulating the transfer of some oil wells from Ondo to Bendel. Mr Omoigui said he later won a libel suit he filed against a newspaper concerning the allegation.

His daughter, Mrs Omoigui Okauru, recalled that it was one of his toughest moments. However, from that incident, she learned the virtues of sacrifice and delayed gratification, she said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Starting school at 14

Born in the village in colonial Nigeria when educational opportunities were sparse, he managed to enroll at school at 14. But 12 years later in 1957, he graduated with a B.Sc in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan.

However, his public service career had started earlier in 1950 when he took his first appointment as a Mathematics and Geography teacher at Niger College, Benin City, shortly after his secondary school education at St. Patrick's College, Asaba in 1949.

He later moved to the Federal Survey Department, Lagos, rising through the ranks to the position of Director of Federal Survey Department in 1984 and then reaching the summit folowing his appointment as Surveyor-General of the Federation in February 1988.

Mrs Omoigui Okaura said she imbibed the ethics of hard work, ability to confront challenges, and the power of "carrying everyone along" from her father during his time in the civil service. She said these values helped her immensely in her time as FIRS boss.

Low points in the family

Mr Omoigui also experienced low moments in his personal life.

First was the loss of his wife, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/promoted/426919-remembrance-grace-onaiwu-omoigui-the-woman-who-came-and-impacted-humanity.html">Grace Omoigui,</a> in 2016. She died from gunshot injuries she suffered from an armed robbery attack in Benin City while on her way from a bank.

Another tragedy struck the Omoigui family when<a target="_blank" href="https://www.thecable.ng/nowamagbe-omoigui-foremost-military-historian-dies-at-62"> Nowamagbe Omoigui,</a> a foremost Nigerian military historian and one of the four sons of Mr Omoigui, died in April this year.

Mr Omogui and a scrutiny of a son-in-law

One of the most memorable incidents Asishana Okauru has of his father-in-law was when he was still a suitor to Ifueko.

He recalled Pa Omoigui as "very territorial and protective" of his daughter, understandably because she was the only girl among his five children.

Mr Okauru, who is the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, narrated how his father-in-law to be demanded to see his credentials and noticed a year when he appeared to be idle.

"He did all sorts of investigations and asked a lot of questions," he said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Eventually, Mr Omoigui's meticulous nature endeared him to his son-in-law who now fondly sees him as his dad, having lost his biological father at a young age.

Ageing but working for the aged

Mr Omogui, as chairman of DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria, is now working towards making life better for the aged in Nigeria. The organisation was established by the retired public servant and his family to promote intergenerationality and create an elderly care industry in Nigeria with the aim of being a benchmark for the world.

The Foundation was inspired by the inadequate treatment and care of their mother. The foundation has helped 5000 elderly persons and offers free medical services during its outreach, according to Mrs Omoigui-Okauru.

"The foundation is meant to find a link or synergy between generations because there are some untapped advisory skills that the elderly can give the young ones," she added.