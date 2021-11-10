Nigeria: Ikoyi Collapsed Building Rescue Operation May End Wednesday

10 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Barring any unforeseen development, the search and rescue operation at the scene of the 21-storey building, which collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos last week may be concluded on Wednesday (today).

The incident, which occurred last week's Monday claimed 44 lives including the owner of the building while 15 people survived.

An official who spoke with Daily Trust yesterday said, "All things being equal, the multi-sectoral search and rescue operation would be concluded tomorrow (today). Though we have not reached ground zero yet, it is likely we will get to that level on Wednesday."

When contacted, the NEMA Coordinator in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye, said there was no recovery yesterday. He however said he could not confirm the particular day the operation would end.

Meanwhile, the six-man panel set up by the state government to probe the immediate and remote causes of the incident continued its assignment yesterday by visiting the scene again to take some samples.

A source close to the panel led by President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Toyin Ayinde, said the panel was at the scene "To take samples of all the materials used like the steel reinforcement bars and other major materials used on site."

It was learnt that the samples would be tested to ascertain whether the right specifications were used or not.

The source added that the panel had started conducting interviews with the survivors to get some firsthand information from them.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X