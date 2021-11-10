Nigeria: 7 Months After, Gbajabiamila Declares Late Plateau Rep's Seat Vacant

10 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has declared the seat of the late member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Haruna Maitala, vacant.

He declared the seat during plenary on Tuesday.

It could be recalled that late Maitala died in an auto accident on April 3, 2021, on his way to Jos

The declaration of his seat vacant by the House was delayed as a result of the late submission of written notification to the House by his family.

There had been calls for the declaration of the seat vacant and conduct of election to fill the seat from some lawmakers from the state and members of his constituency.

After the speaker's declaration of the seat vacant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be notified to prepare a schedule for the conduct of by-election to fill the vacant seat.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X