Nigeria: 7 Months After, Gbajabiamila Declares Late Plateau Rep's Seat Vacant

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has declared the seat of the late member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Haruna Maitala, vacant.

He declared the seat during plenary on Tuesday.

It could be recalled that late Maitala died in an auto accident on April 3, 2021, on his way to Jos

The declaration of his seat vacant by the House was delayed as a result of the late submission of written notification to the House by his family.

There had been calls for the declaration of the seat vacant and conduct of election to fill the seat from some lawmakers from the state and members of his constituency.

After the speaker's declaration of the seat vacant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be notified to prepare a schedule for the conduct of by-election to fill the vacant seat.