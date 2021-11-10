Kenya: Police Seize Thousands of Spent Cartridges in Nakuru, Arrest One Suspect

10 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Koskey

Police in Nakuru are holding a 33-year-old man after they seized thousands of spent cartridges in his house.

The man was arrested after a tip-off from the public.

Police said a female suspect believed to have been working with the man is on the run.

Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Mwenda Meme said investigators believe that the suspect on the run is the owner of the illegal cache.

"We recovered 7.62mm spent cartridges which are usually used in riffles like AK47. The number we found is very suspicious and we want to unravel what the suspects were using them for," said Ms Meme.

Detectives also seized copper wires and coils suspected to have been vandalised from transformers within Nakuru County.

