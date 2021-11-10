South Africa: Mineral Resources and Energy Committee Set to Hold Public Hearings in Mpumalanga This Weekend

document

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy will hold two public hearings on the Gas Amendment Bill [B9-2021] in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

The first public hearing will be held on Saturday, 13 November 2021, at the Mbombela Civic Centre. The second one will be held on Sunday, 14 November, at the Banquet Hall in Emalahleni Local Municipality in Witbank.

The Bill was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly on 29 April 2021. The committee is currently processing it and public hearings are part of its public participation initiatives.

In July this year, the committee received 19 written submissions on the Bill from civil society groups and organisations.

The Bill aims, amongst other things, to amend the Gas Act of 2001 in order to provide for the promotion of the orderly development of the gas industry, as well as to provide for new developments and changing technologies in the gas sector.