South Africa: Mineral Resources and Energy Committee Set to Hold Public Hearings in Mpumalanga This Weekend

10 November 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy will hold two public hearings on the Gas Amendment Bill [B9-2021] in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

The first public hearing will be held on Saturday, 13 November 2021, at the Mbombela Civic Centre. The second one will be held on Sunday, 14 November, at the Banquet Hall in Emalahleni Local Municipality in Witbank.

The Bill was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly on 29 April 2021. The committee is currently processing it and public hearings are part of its public participation initiatives.

In July this year, the committee received 19 written submissions on the Bill from civil society groups and organisations.

The Bill aims, amongst other things, to amend the Gas Act of 2001 in order to provide for the promotion of the orderly development of the gas industry, as well as to provide for new developments and changing technologies in the gas sector.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X