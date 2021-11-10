Malawi: 8 Arrested for Operating Initiation Camp During School Period

10 November 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Police in Mangochi have arrested eight people (4 men and 4 women) who were conducting initiation ceremony of four male children of 4 to 6 years old before the closing of school's third term and without the consent from the authorities.

They were arrested on Monday night at Mwanjombe Village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi, according to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Saudi.

The suspects include Village Head Mwanjombe, two initiation camp commanders, and parents, she said.

Tepani Saudi said the Mangochi District Commissioner Raphael Piringu was tipped off by concerned citizens that last weekend the suspects withdrew some of the children from school in order to be initiated.

The matter was reported to Police whereby Mobile Police Officers(Malamia Camp) stormed the camp and arrested the perpetrators for violating by-laws concerning initiation ceremonies which were put in place by the DC's office.

"The suspects who have also violated a right to education will appear before court for contravening section 80 as read with section 83 of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act, which attracts maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with hard labour," she said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

All suspects hail from Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X