Kenya: Mob Hurls Rocks at DP Ruto's Motorcade in Kisumu

Deputy President William Ruto was on Wednesday forced to cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu, after a mob hurled rocks at his motorcade.

The DP stormed the heart of ODM leader Raila Odinga's Kisumu backyard yesterday, for a three-day Luo Nyanza visit to popularise his bid for the presidency.

Early Wednesday, locals blocked the Kondele roundabout where DR Ruto was expected to hold a roadside rally.

Chaos erupted when the DP arrived and he was forced to leave the area.

Dr Ruto headed to Rongo in Migori County where he received a rousing welcome.