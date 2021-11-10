Kenya: Mob Hurls Rocks at DP Ruto's Motorcade in Kisumu

10 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

Deputy President William Ruto was on Wednesday forced to cut short his speech in Kondele, Kisumu, after a mob hurled rocks at his motorcade.

The DP stormed the heart of ODM leader Raila Odinga's Kisumu backyard yesterday, for a three-day Luo Nyanza visit to popularise his bid for the presidency.

Early Wednesday, locals blocked the Kondele roundabout where DR Ruto was expected to hold a roadside rally.

Chaos erupted when the DP arrived and he was forced to leave the area.

Dr Ruto headed to Rongo in Migori County where he received a rousing welcome.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X