Zimbabwe: Accolades Up for Grabs At Capital Markets Awards

A total of 16 local capital markets players will today walk away with accolades at the inaugural Capital Markets Awards that are being hosted by Business Weekly in partnership with UK-based Financial Markets Indaba.

According to the organisers, the awards are meant to recognise achievements and performances in various segments of the capital markets landscape of Zimbabwe's financial sector.

Among the categories are; Best Performing Listed Company of The Year in recognition of a company that demonstrates it is a responsible, fully accountable, dynamic business with strong growth prospects. Capital markets platform advisors such as C-Trade, ZSE Direct, CSD are also in the running for the accolades.

The awards ceremony will also recognise the Best Stockbroker of The Year, an award that looks at professional progression and performance and will also take into account several factors including profitability and asset base.

Other categories include Best Investor Communication Award, Best Fund Manager, Best Pension Fund performance, Best Retail Broker, Best Investment Research Firm and Corporate Governance among others.

The awards, which are being hosted by Financial Markets Indaba (FMI) in conjunction with Business Weekly will be held today at the Meikles Hotel in Harare.

Speaking ahead of the event Business Weekly editor, Herbert Zharare, said everything is now in place for a great evening that is meant to highlight and recognise the role played by capital market players in the country's economic development.

"Capital markets, as we know them, contribute to the financing of Government, companies and even individuals, and therefore economic growth and financial stability. In our view as the Business Weekly, with our pay offline that says, 'Setting the Zimbabwe Business Agenda' we believe hosting these awards and recognising the various players, we are in a way playing our part towards developing and strengthening capital markets in order to mobilise commercial financing."

FMI managing director, Patrick Muzondo, said by hosting these awards, Business Weekly, and indeed the Financial Markets Indaba, are raising awareness towards capital markets and the role they play in the economy.

"Well-functioning capital markets require incentive structures to 'crowd in' commercial investors, an enabling policy and regulatory framework, and synchronisation of robust regulatory framework with institutional capacity.

"These awards, we believe, will bring more attention to this sector and hopefully keep everyone on their toes to develop robust and efficient financial markets."