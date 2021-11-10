Zimbabwe: Hoteliers Appeal for Bail Out

Zimbabwe's tourism industry has appealed to the Government for a stimulus package to drive recovery from the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism and hospitality sector was the sector hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and has been struggling to fully recover, although bookings have significantly improved with relaxation of lock down restrictions

The industry has resorted to social media platforms as a way of regaining customers and tapping into local markets.

Restaurant Operators' Association of Zimbabwe (ROAZ) vice president Karen Mutasa said the tourism and hospitality industry was the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic put the industry to a halt. Most people lost their jobs and wealth. We are very happy that we had a very successful vaccination programme and all the restaurants under (ROAZ) had 99,9 percent of the entire workforce vaccinated.

However, the industry is still suffering from the consequences of the pandemic.

"We are thankful though not happy that the curfew has been extended. However, in this business, shutting down at 10 pm means we take our last orders at 9pm and by then you would have not have made enough revenue to support overheads.

"Things like fuel that is just insanely expensive take much of our proceeds. When fuel goes up it increases the price of everything.

"With the crippling effect that Covid-19 had on our sector we think it is critical for the Covid-19 task force and the Government to be able to relook and assess this curfew time and review it to at least midnight or 1am because that way we will be able to have a full service,.

Ms Mutasa suggested that since the tourism and hospitality industry was the most affected there was a need for stimulus packages where players are able to access finances that help them support their businesses.

She appealed to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to come to the restaurants' rescue as there are many players who have closed shop and some that are not yet operational.

"We still have to pay 100 percent licence fees and the licensing has become more and more expensive and we have not had any financial assistance. But in other countries the tourism and hospitality industry survived because they have had stimulus packages, they have had lots of assistance, subsidies from different associations and from their governments.

"We have not yet enjoyed a dollar from any kind of stimulus package and we really do appeal for assistance from the Government to have access to finances so that we can re-establish our businesses to their full capacity."

On the use of digital platforms to retain customers within the tourism and hospitality industry, Mrs Mutasa said, "Social media can be extremely dangerous but at the same time it is very helpful.

"I do not think there is anybody in the restaurant or tourism industry who or any sector who does not use social media platforms to promote themselves.

"Many restaurants use social media for their bookings, referrals and even for complaints and they are able to react immediately to customer needs. It is important for us to use those social media platforms to promote our tourism, hospitality and restaurants.

"So social media is being utilised and has been utilised to a larger extent. If we were not having the ability to have these digital platforms it would have been extremely challenging during the last 2 years as Covid-19 really crippled us. These platforms are a very efficient way to communicate not only to Zimbabweans but the world and I think we have done that in a very profound way," she said.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson Godfrey Koti says the tourism and hospitality industry should embrace social media platforms for them to retain and attract new customers.

"Where social media is concerned in its totality, we are very aware of the importance of the respective platforms that the tourism industry can utilise. As a marketing agency we have obviously gone into an era where we have to embrace ICTs and all these social media platforms. So we launched the Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy in 2020 and within that strategy there is a call for the utilisation of digital marketing. That is why both bigger players and smaller players in the tourism sector are now using these platforms to market their products and services," said Mr Koti.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Zimbabwe Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Odyssey Lodges general manager Kudzai Chipengo also reiterated that they have embraced social media platforms to attract and retain customers.

She said generally business in the tourism and hospitality industry has been low due to the pandemic. She however, thanked the Government for lifting the Covid-19 regulations so that the business operates up to 10pm.

"We have seen a definite change in terms of our industry. We are moving towards serving more people considering that our restaurants are now open to people who are doing their take-away and a few sit-ins.

"We also have a few conferences happening. As a way of marketing our services have also embraced social media platforms in the form of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

It has helped us quite a lot because we have seen a lot of movement in terms of the market that is accessing our services and products," said Mrs Chipengo.