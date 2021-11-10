Zimbabwe: Musanhu Engages Embassy to Promote Soccer in China

China — BASED Zimbabwean Walter Musanhu, who runs Jadel Football Academy in Beijing, says they have engaged the Zimbabwean Embassy in China to be involved in their programmes as they promote the development of football.

The academy is involved in grassroots development and works with primary and secondary schools.

Musanhu said they have invited the Zimbabwe Ambassador to China, Martin Chedondo, to be the guest speaker at the academy's annual awards, to be held on December 18, in Beijing.

The awards are held in recognition of outstanding players at the Academy.

"China is now really taking football seriously from juniors and JFA is one of the academies being recognised by many because of its unique style method of teaching, which includes African and European style methodology mixed to give kids a better future, both on and off the field. "Now we are gaining mileage by co-operating with primary, middle and high schools as part of grassroots football.

"We will soon look into putting our African and European kids into the national teams either here or back to their countries.

"So, it was important to finally involve our country's embassy since all we are doing at JFA is lifting the Zimbabwean flag high in China and the rest of Asia," said Musanhu.

The academy was previously identified as a football club before it was re-branded last year to be a fully recognised football academy.

"We want to be the ultimate football factory. We are currently making and developing contacts with teams in different divisions," said Musanhu.

"We are just starting the process at the moment but I tell you, this initiative will grow to become a world brand.

"We have so much talent in the ranks which, if developed well, will be the next big thing for years to come."

They also have another branch in Zimbabwe.

Musanhu has been nominated for the Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award in the annual Africa-Asia Pacific awards.

Several professional clubs around the globe are increasingly getting interested in picking players from Musanhu's academy.

"I think this is the most satisfying feeling, just being part of the upcoming Pride Of Africa Asia Pacific Awards. It's always a good feeling of fulfilment for my name to pop-up on such a high platform," he said.

"Growing up in harsh living conditions in Mbare, I feel I'm trying my best and I'll continue doing my best to lift the Zimbawean flag high.

"Many special thanks to my mom, Mrs Anatoria Musanhu, she is always behind me, encouraging me, especially after she last visited our Academy in Beijing, for a few days, last year. What a blessing to have such a wonderful mom, and of course, the living legend Chamunoda Musanhu, he is always have sleepless nights with me because of time difference between China and England.

"I'm always nagging him anytime just to continue learning from him. He always stands by me, what a wise brother and father figure."

He reiterated that the future was with the young players.

"As a former player, I hope to see other kids excelling in football, be it in China where even three-year olds are now joining our academy, or be it to our JFA Academy in Zimbabwe, which is going to resume training soon, in Harare. "Working with schools here is a huge step as the network keep increasing, many thanks to the Chinese Government to support football and also the schools which are trusting our football project."