Zimbabwe: 6th Zimpapers Cancer Walk On

Integrated media group Zimpapers Ltd will this Saturday hold its sixth edition of the Cancer Power Walk expected to draw thousands of participants across the country.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza is expected to be among this year's participants.

The annual event is a partnership between Zimpapers and Island Hospice and will this year include a 5km walk as well as a 10km run to be held concurrently in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Masvingo and Kariba.

Proceeds from the power walk are channelled to Island Hospice for its palliative care.

Deputy Minister Paradza yesterday encouraged Zimbabweans to participate in the Cancer Power Walk to create and raise awareness of the extent the disease had claimed the lives of many people in the country and beyond.

"Breast and cervical cancers, which the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa is heavily invested in, skin cancer and many other types of cancers, together with Covid-19 have killed many of our citizens.

"It is for this reason that we need to support Island Hospice and Zimpapers in this power walk to mobilise funds to care for cancer patients. We need to take a few hours from our busy schedules to be part of this worthy cause," he said.

He called upon his colleagues in Government, Parliament and corporate executives to join him in the walk.

"Cancer as a non-communicable disease has ravaged communities with the disease being detected very late in many people. It is essential for an awareness campaign that provides education and information about prevention and treatment of the disease.

"We want to rally the nation behind the Cancer Power Walk and encourage the participation of thousands of people. We, as the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services believe there is value in taking part in the walk as it is also good for our health but more importantly supporting a fundraising initiative for cancer patients," said Deputy Minister Paradza.

Zimpapers public relations and communications manager Mrs Pauline Matanda said some cancer survivors would also be part of this year's event.

"Zimpapers is keen on raising awareness around cancer and other communicable diseases as they continue to pose serious challenges in the country; we have been running a #didyouknow? campaign in The Herald, The Sunday Mail and on the Zimpapers Facebook page and our publications twitter handles where information about cancer has been shared. Many people still lack an appreciation of such diseases," she said.

She said apart from walking or running, those who attend could expect to enjoy Zumba with fitness trainer Zorro and interaction with radio and print personalities from Zimpapers as well as free health checks that will be on offer.

In Harare the 5km walk and 10km run are scheduled to start at 6am at Old Hararians Sports Club while in Bulawayo people will meet at ZITF, those in Mutare will start at Manicaland Motoring Club, Kariba at Nyamhunga Primary school and Masvingo and Gweru at Civic Centre.