Zimbabwe: Ethan Sibanda Through to Next Round

SEVERAL Zimbabwean players yesterday advanced to the next round of the Cranrid International Tennis Federation World Junior Tour at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe's Ethan Sibanda, who is the leading player among local players in the boys singles, had a good day on the court after beating South Africa's Francois Van Wyk 6-3, 6-1.

Sibanda, seeded 10th, had a bye in the opening round.

"It was a good match, I knew the guy I was playing because I used to train with him in South Africa."

He plays Aayush Bhat today in the round of 16.

"Tomorrow I need to be ready because the guy I am playing against beat me the last time, so I need to keep my level up so that I can pull through tomorrow.

"I told myself I need to be really prepared, nothing to fear, just do what I can and just see what is going to happen.

"I know that I am going to have to push more to win because he is not just a regular player, he is a good player," said Sibanda.

Bhat beat Mengezi Sibanda 6-2, 6-0.

Another Zimbabwean through to the boys singles round of 16 is Bendict Badza, who beat Luke Bosman 6-0, 6-1, on Monday.

In the girls singles Tadiwanashe Mauchi, Sasha Chimedza, and Tanyaradzwa Midzi remained on course when they won their matches yesterday.

Mauchi, seeded eighth, dismissed India's Saniya Sarfaraz Patel 6-0, 6-2 while sixth seed Chimedza beat Carle Botha from South Africa 6-1, 6-3.

"Every match you go into, you have got to have confidence in yourself and I think that's key in winning matches," said Mauchi.

"I think I played okay but I think tomorrow I will definitely have to play better because I have a tough second round, I think I can pull through, so I just have to play well."

Midzi overpowered Yenzokuhle Dladla from South Africa 6-2, 6-3.

"I have been getting good match experience so I will be able to put into play what I have learnt from the previous (two) weeks," Midzi said.