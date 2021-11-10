Malawi: Electrify Hailed for Conducting First Ever Safety and Security Trade Expo in Malawi

Mayor for the Lilongwe City Council, Juliana Kaduya, and the Malawi Police Commissioner responsible for Central West Region, Peter Chasweka, have hailed the organizers of safety and security trade expo 2021, saying it was a good platform for various security players to interact and share various security skills for the betterment of the country.

Organized by Electrify, the event took place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Saturday 30th October.

It was the first of its kind to be held in Malawi and attracted hundreds of local and international security stakeholders, including Malawi Police, Kabula Industrial Safety Specialists, Airport Developments Limited (ADL) and Synergy Group showcased services they offer in regards to security.

Electrify representative, Strategist Bizwick Kaswaswa, said the response was overwhelming as various security players participated and Malawians have appreciated the options that they have in securing their properties, premises, money, health and businesses.

"We believe that people deserve to have access to service providers and their competition, this was an opportunity for people to come and see if they are getting services that are really worth the value for money," he said

Kaswaswa said being safe and secure is fundamental to every human being and every business in the world.

"Everyday people worry about the safety and security of their homes, property and their own lives, while businesses worry about the safety and security of their investments, property, and employees.

"It is for this reason that we at ELECTRIFY created this platform for safety and security service providers to interact directly with decision makers from various top-tier institutions, small businesses as well as individuals, to exhibit the various services and products they offer," he said

Speaking during the event the Lilongwe city boss said the platform has helped many security players to learn from each other.

"I am so excited that this first ever safety and security has happened in our country because security players have been able to learn from each other and see where they have done better and how they could improve in terms of security," she said

In his remarks, Chasweka said the expo was an eye opening initiative for security players to see how best they can work together in improving the services they offer.

He said Malawi Police is ready to work with the private sector in tightening security in all aspects.