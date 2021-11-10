South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Excited By Women Springbok Tour of Europe, Wishes Them Well

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has welcomed SA Rugby's decision to support the Northern Hemisphere tour for the Springbok Women team.

The decision to send the team to Europe and schedule a number of games against quality sides will put our women Boks in a good position just a year ahead of the World Cup to be played in New Zealand next year.

The committee welcomes SARU's progressive position on women rugby and calls for more support and sponsorship. Ms Dlulan believes "it is sad that South Africa still lags behind other nations when it comes to women rugby, and yet it is a powerhouse in the men's game."

On the weekend the Springbok Women kick-started their tour of Europe against France. Ms Dlulane said the committee noted the result and believed that the team will only benefit from games against the top international teams.

She added that there was no reason to be despondent as the quality of the game proved that the patriarchal notion that rugby is a mens' game is nothing but fallacious.