Rwanda: Local Polls - Elected Leaders Urged to Put People Above Self

Local government polls this weekend proceeded to the sector level, after councillors leaders from the cell and village administrative units were elected few weeks back.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the polls were held in all sectors of the country, on Saturday, November 6 and Sunday.

The exercise was conducted in adherence to Covid-19 protocols as voting was conducted through secret ballot, which were later on counted publicly until the winner declared.

Occupied seats at the sector level included the advisory council which is made up of the head of school principals in the sector, head of hospital and health centers' managers, head of the private sector and the head of civil societies organisations.

Elective seats also included members of the Executive Committees of heads councils for special interest groups at the sector level.

These are the women council, the council of people with disabilities and the youth council.

The electoral council was made up of the representatives of each cell in the sector.

Leaders who were elected for the new term committed to invest their total efforts in the progressive development of those who voted for them and bring about a change in community development.

"The first thing to focus on, will be sustaining achievements by our predecessors in different areas and build on that to develop our sector through making decisions that benefit the community at large," said Camille Dusabimana who was elected as the president of the sector Advisory Council in Muhima sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Members of the electoral council also rallied the newly elected leaders to front new advocacy strategies to ensure key population challenges are addressed as soon as possible.

They also inquired their leaders to support the initiatives born from the locals as well as listening to their views.

People-centred leadership

Bob Gakire, the Director General in charge of territorial administration and good governance in the Ministry of Local government, urged the elected leaders to become a voice of the population in all government-affiliated agencies.

"This exercise symbolizes a handover ceremony of power from citizens to the leaders, permitting the latter to raise the everyday challenges of the population in higher government authorities," he noted, stressing that the new officials are coming in office to represent the local population.

The local government elections exercise will be concluded by the election of councils at the district level which is slated for next week.

Local elections had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it was scheduled in late 2020. The new leaders will assume office later this month.