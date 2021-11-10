Nigeria: Many Feared Killed As Gunmen Launch House-to-House Raid in Katsina

10 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibrahim

Many people are feared killed and properties burnt down in fresh attacks on communities in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, which reportedly began Tuesday evening and lasted into the early hours of Wednesday, saw dozens of houses including government structures and vehicles set ablaze.

Witnesses said no fewer than five communities were struck by the armed men, where a yet to be ascertained number of people were either killed or injured.

"In each of the communities invaded, the gunmen fired sporadically into the air to register their presence before going from house to house, looting victims of valuables and harassing residents," a source said.

There were speculations that one of the victims killed in the attack was lawyer, one Barr. Nura Hassan Wagine but Daily Trust could not independently verify this.

The source added that several of the victims were trying to escape from the onslaught of the marauding gunmen when they sustained injuries.

When contacted, the Member representing Batsari in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Jabir Yauyau, said he heard about the unfortunate incidents, but still gathering information about what actually happened.

He added that details of what happened would be difficult to get for now, because of the lack of telecommunication network in the area.

"It is confirmed that the attack took place, but the casualties and the extent of damage caused is not yet known, especially because of the lack of mobile network in the area."

"I am told about the majority of those killed. They are people I know personally, but I still need to confirm.

"I am trying to ascertain what actually happen because I am going to move a motion on matters of public importance in the house, but I have to get the actual thing," he said.

As at the time of filling in this report, spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, had not confirmed the incident.

