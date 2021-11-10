Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu to Spend Christmas in DSS Custody As Court Adjourns Till January

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will spend Christmas in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu has been in DSS custody since his re-arrest in July.

When he was rearraigned on Wednesday, Kanu complained that some members of his legal team were not allowed in court but the judge asked if he was ready to defend himself, to which he responded negatively.

Earlier, some members of his legal team staged a walkout in protest.

But the Federal Government's legal team urged the court to proceed with the trial in the absence of Kanu's lawyers.

In a brief ruling, Justice Binta Nyako expressed displeasure over the conduct of Kanu's lawyers. She then adjourned the case till January 19, 2022, for trial.

Kanu is being tried for sedition, treason, among others.

He had jumped bail and fled abroad before he was arrested in July.