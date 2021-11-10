Namibia: Access Climate Finance Should Be Made Easier for Developing Countries - Minister

10 November 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba ShifetaNamibia called on negotiators at the COP26 and particularly the developed countries to provide clarity on how they will ensure that a minimum of US100 billion in climate finance is achieved by 2024.

Namibia supports a scaled-up financial goal that is based on the needs of developing countries to support the implementation of their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in order to reach a net-zero emissions trajectory as soon as possible while striking a balance of the allocation between adaptation and mitigation through a significant increase of grant-based, not loans to burden developing countries, he said during a COP26 High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation Action this week.

"Processes to access this finance should be made easier for developing countries to access," he said, adding that Namibia's NDC as well as the adaptation communication are very elaborate on the adaptation interventions that we have set ourselves to achieve.

Shifeta said the goals can only be realized if trillions of dollars are channelled to adaptation to implement Nature-based climate solutions, or the protection, restoration and improved management of ecosystems that can contribute 37% of the required emissions reductions needed to reach Paris Agreement targets.

According to Shifeta, Namibia is already stressed from different misfortunes and different projected climatic events will create considerable negative social and economic impacts.

"The country's poor and rural populations will be the most venerable because they are the most reliant heavily on natural resources," he said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X