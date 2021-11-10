South Africa: President to Undertake District Development Model (DDM) Visit to Ugu District

10 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday lead a District Development Model (DDM) visit to the Ugu District, in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Presidency said the visit would focus on the development of the Eastern Seaboard traversing the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces along a 600km stretch between the eThekwini and Buffalo City Metros.

The Eastern Seaboard Development spans two provinces, four districts and 17 municipalities situated along the 600km coastline.

The Presidency said the development constitutes one of the DDM flagship projects that are aimed at building inclusive local economies through leveraging district endowments, comparative advantages and optimising industrial structures.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma; the Premiers of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape; the Executive Mayors of Ugu, Harry Gwala, O.R. Tambo and Alfred Nzo Districts as well as Mayors of local municipalities.

"During this visit the President will engage with traditional leadership and business and government representatives in joint plenary discussions. The visit is part of a phased systematic process of institutionalising the DDM in practice," it said.

The DDM methodology seeks to address better planning and integration within government and between government and social partners, with a view to enabling inclusive growth and development.

The President launched the DDM approach in 2019 to facilitate cooperative governance through sound inter-govermental planning, budgeting, implementation and monitoring.

The Eastern Seaboard Development will be pursued under the theme #BuildingTogether in keeping with the principles of the DDM approach.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X