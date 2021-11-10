South Africa: Theatremaker Mandla Mbothwe Excavates South African History to Heal Today's Audiences

analysis

'Before I fell in love with the arts, I wanted to become a doctor,' the charismatic theatremaker says.

'I'm obsessed with archives and memory," says Mandla Mbothwe, an award-winning theatre practitioner and a University of Cape Town drama lecturer.

Mbothwe's "obsession" with archives is evident in the productions he makes. In his most recent work, Nguvu yaMbegu... eNtabelanga, Mbothwe retells the story of the 1921 Bulhoek massacre, in which hundreds of worshippers were killed for refusing to leave a mountain they had occupied.

His previous works include Ingcwaba Lendoda Lise Cankwe Ndlela (The grave of the man is next to the road), a play exploring the impact of migration.

Mbothwe was born in 1972 and grew up in Nyanga East in Cape Town with three brothers. He was a teenager when resistance against the apartheid state intensified domestically and abroad and, like many young people, he was drawn to anti-apartheid activism.

In high school, Mbothwe assumed leadership roles and it's easy to see why. He is charismatic, affable and knows how to draw the attention of everyone.

Pupils would be urged to stay away from school as an act of anti-apartheid activism, but they either wouldn't stay home or didn't...