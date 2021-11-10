South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Calls On Health Professionals to Take Vaccination Booster Shots

press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha is calling on all health professionals in the Province to present themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination booster shot. Government has announced administration of the vaccination booster shot against COVID-19 which is being implemented effective from 08 November 2021.

A coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first 2 doses of the vaccine. It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

The target is all Health Care Workers who received J&J as part of Sisonke I. They can now have access to the booster dose near their area of work effective from 8 November.

"Those who qualify for booster shots should look out for SMS invitation which contains a link to the online consent form. Then they are to read the consent form carefully. If they wish to participate, complete then form and await the voucher number starting with BD- (Booster Dose)", said MEC Madoda Sambatha

The usual side-effects which might have been experienced at the first dose are less severe after the second dose. Should recipients of the booster dose have concerns they are advised to contact the Sisonke Desk on 0800 014 956 on Mondays to Fridays from 07h00 - 18h00.

Meanwhile the North West Province is has a target of 2.69 million people who should be vaccinated to reach population immunity. At the moment the Province is steadily approaching the 40% coverage against target population mark. Members of the public are urged to vaccinate to avoid severe diseases, hospitalisation, possible death and fourth wave.