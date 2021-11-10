Zimbabwe: New City Coach Pays Tribute to Chitembwe

UNHERALDED coach, Tarisai Kaseke, who has been named the interim coach at Harare City, has paid tribute to his former boss, Lloyd Chitembwe, who quit the club on Monday.

Chitembwe has rejoined CAPS United where he has penned a three-year deal.

"I would like to thank Lloyd Chitembwe, he plucked me from Division One, groomed me, and gave me a chance to learn from him at the senior level," said Kaseke.

"I really appreciate it.

"I would also like to thank the executive for giving me an opportunity. I am looking forward to the challenge. Everyone is geared up for the challenge."

Kaseke will be assisted by former Mighty Warriors coach, Rose Mugadza.

The new coaches, who immediately got down to business, have a big task on their hands, as they seek to restore morale which is at its lowest, amid financial challenges at the club. The Sunshine Boys lost their season opener last Friday when they went down 0-1 at the hands of Herentals.

Mugadza is grateful Harare City have given her a chance to coach the men's team.

Kelvin Togarasei is the other assistant coach. Mugadza becomes the second high-profile female coach to guide a men's team.

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda, who was once assistant coach at former Premiership club, Tsholotsho.

The two coaches are among the most highly-qualified coaches in the country.

Yesterday, Mugadza said she has fulfilled one of her wishes by coaching a men's team

"It's a good achievement, it was one of my other objectives to coach a men's team before I retire," said Mugadza.

"I am grateful to the executive for giving me the opportunity.

"I hope it will also encourage other women to be relevant, both in women's and men's teams.

"It's a good platform to achieve my other goal."

Her boss, Kaseke, said some men tend to look down upon women in sport.

"I think having women in our football spaces is not a problem at all," he said.

"But, for some people, it is an issue when it comes to their beliefs and superstitious tendencies, which make them look down upon women in sport, especially in football."

A number of women have faced challenges in local football due to superstitious beliefs that female coaches or technical staff bring bad luck to the teams.

Meanwhile, CAPS United have clarified they did not unveil Chitembwe at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Green Machine have come under fire, especially on social media, with commentators attacking them for "their lack of professionalism," in the way they unveiled Chitembwe. Images of the coach being handed a CAPS United jersey, by club president, Farai Jere, at the National Sports Stadium, against a background of stairs, with the players crammed into a corner, have provided a feast for social media critics. Yesterday, Jere said Chitembwe was unveiled at the club offices in Harare and not at the giant stadium.

"We have noted the criticism we have been receiving from a number of quarters over what happened at the National Sports Stadium on Monday," Jere told The Herald.

"The truth is that we went to the stadium to introduce the coach, and his supporting staff, to the players and not to unveil him to the media. "We found members of the media already there and the presentation of the jersey was just a photo opportunity that came up and not the official unveiling of the coach.

"The coach was unveiled at our offices and that's where he even received his contract.

"We are conscious of our image as CAPS United and that there is a lot of expectations for us to do business in a way which fits our status as a professional club.

"After the signing ceremony, the coach didn't want to waste even a minute without meeting his players because he means business and we had to introduce him to them at the training ground.

"You have to respect his passion to work and that's why he was quickly onto the field holding sessions with his players."

Chitembwe was unveiled on the same day as Barcelona's Xavi and Newcastle United's Eddie Howe.