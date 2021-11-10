Zimbabwe: Police Net 346 Vehicles in Blitz On Mushikashikas

10 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Victor Maphosa — Mashonaland East Bureau

AN operation code-named "No to Mushikashika" launched by police in Mashonaland East on Thursday last week has seen 346 vehicles operating as mushikashika being impounded in the first five days.

The most common vehicles used in pirate public transport are the Honda Fit and Toyota Wish.

Of the 346 vehicles impounded, 179 were impounded in Marondera urban alone, as the law enforcement agents intensify the operation.

Yesterday morning, the yard at Marondera Central Police Station was filled with the Toyota Wish and Honda Fit vehicles, which are commonly used for mushikashika services.

Police deputy spokesperson for Mashonaland East Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said police in the province will not fold their hands and watch while mushikashika operations continued.

"Police will not stand akimbo and watch mushikashika operators violate traffic rules," he said. "The same mushikashika are picking and dropping passengers at undesignated places, thereby posing danger to other motorists and members of the public.

"They are also harassing commuters and in some instances they are used as getaway cars in criminal cases and they are also being used to rob commuters of their valuables.

"Most of these mushikashika vehicles are being driven by unlicensed people, thereby posing danger to the innocent people. It is, therefore, against this background that the police is standing tall to bring to book all offenders and making sure all their vehicles are impounded."

Asst Insp Denhere said as the festive season approached, police will be on high alert, and urged the public to always use licensed public transport.

"As we approach the festive season, police are urging commuters to use licensed public service transport to avoid inconveniences because the police will be in full force and will arrest anyone violating traffic rules," he said.

"We call upon every stakeholder to join hands with the police by shunning the use of mushikashika. Those operators who wish to join public transport business should lawfully register their vehicles and avoid the cat and mouse game with the police."

A lot of people have raised concerns over the way they are treated by mushikashika drivers, while some have fallen prey to armed robbers after being offered a lift by those driving such cars.

