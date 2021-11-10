Zimbabwe: Isolated Showers Expected - Msd

10 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati-Senior Agriculture

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in areas along the main watershed, with localised heavier falls in some places, the Meteorological Services Department has said.

This comes as the country has been experiencing hot temperatures, but no records have been broken. In a weather update yesterday, the MSD said today it should be hot and humid in most areas to the north of the main watershed, especially around Kwekwe and Gokwe, Harare Metropolitan Province and all Mashonaland Provinces.

"Areas to the south of the main watershed from Gweru to Mberengwa, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland are anticipated to be mostly cloudy, windy and mild.

"Matabeleland North should have scattered clouds with isolated thundershowers. It should be hot by day, becoming mild towards evening," said the MSD.

The department said the country had not yet experienced a heat wave.

"No record breaking temperatures have occurred. It is not a heat wave. A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather outside the historical averages for a given area that typically lasts three or more days.

"Meanwhile, a relatively cool and moisture airflow is being fed into the country through the south-eastern border," said the department.

