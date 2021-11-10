Zimbabwe: 'Pap Must Respect Principle of Rotation'

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, has said the principle of rotation must be respected in the position of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) presidency in line with the other organs of the African Union (AU) as well as international best practice to avoid unnecessary disagreements during elections of the Bureau.

This came out yesterday when Adv Mudenda met Kenya's Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Justin Muturi.

Adv Mudenda visited Kenya on an official visit.

He was accompanied by the Zimbabwe High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Winpeg Moyo.

The Zimbabwean delegation was keen to request for the support of the Kenyan delegation to the PAP for the position of President.

Adv Mudenda and Mr Muturi discussed various issues of mutual concern and joint collaborations on among other things, training, parliamentary practice and governance.

The delegation informed Mr Muturi that the Government of Zimbabwe had nominated Chief Fortune Charumbira for the position of PAP President.

Mr Muturi noted the need for consensus in the operations of the institution.

He observed that the PAP was an integral organ of the African governance setup and thus ought to lead by example.