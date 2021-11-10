South Africa: Mid-Term Budget - As We Rebuild SA, Let Us Also Plan Better for the Future

analysis

Expressing hope that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana outlines progress on retirement reform in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Speech in Parliament on Thursday, 10X CEO Tobie van Heerden said: "There could hardly be a better time to strengthen our policies on forward-planning than now, just as South Africa starts to recover and rebuild after the pandemic."

Van Heerden added: "We hope the Finance Minister will indicate that some of the planning and discussion of the last 10 years will soon be turned into clear policy action to tackle South Africa's retirement savings crisis."

He said the 10X Investments Retirement Reality Report 2021, which was released last month, had provided National Treasury with plenty of evidence to support decisive action on policies to encourage, or even compel, retirement saving and preservation among workers.

While noting that many South Africans were not able to save at all, the RRR21 makes it abundantly clear that a major cause of SA's "ticking retirement timebomb" is lack of engagement by many of those who are able to save.

"Many people will happily admit that they just don't care, that this is a problem for another time," says Van Heerden. "They will care when they find themselves...