South Africa: Arbitrator Rules Against Nehawu Over Bid to Make Contract Workers Permanent State Employees

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union believes that their contracts contravene the Labour Relations Act, with community healthcare operatives earning a stipend of about R3,500 a month and employed on fixed-term, 12-month contracts.

An attempt by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to have over 47,000 community health workers (CHWs) employed permanently by government has been shot down.

Nehawu believes that the fixed-term contracts of the workers contravene the provisions of the Labour Relations Act. The Act states that contracts of more than three months cannot be rolled over unless the employer can justify this. "An employer may employ an employee on a fixed-term contract or successive fixed-term contracts for longer than three months only if the employer can demonstrate a justifiable reason for the longer-term."

The union took the matter to the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council.

In response, the Department of Health and eight provincial health departments, excluding the Western Cape, argued that the health workers' conditions are regulated by a collective agreement signed in 2018. This agreement binds the national Department of Health, the provincial health departments, trade unions and their members who fall within the scope of the...