South Africa: Portraits of Lives Lost - Raisibe Rahab Mangena - 'She Never Saw Me Graduate'

10 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Harriet Perlman and Darnell Nxumalo

Maverick Citizen is running a series of weekly portraits of those who died and the stories of the loved ones left behind. Harriet Perlman, Darnell Nxumalo and photographer Mark Lewis have been interviewing families as part of an ongoing memorial and advocacy website.

The inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy will determine whether there can be any criminal liability for the deaths of 144 mental healthcare patients who died in the care of the South African public health system. Patients died from neglect, starvation, torture and abuse.

The inquest is often mired in legal debate and technical mishaps. It can be easy to forget that it is people who are at the heart of this horrific human tragedy. Their lives and stories matter. The inquest is primarily about their pain, struggle for answers and ongoing fight for justice.

"When you leave the house you can't look like your problems," Raisibe Rahab Mangena always told her children. She had a great sense of humour and took pride in her appearance. "And she loved her kids to bits. No one messed with Rahab's kids," Boitumelo says about her brave and feisty mother.

But when she was only 56 years old Raisibe got...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

