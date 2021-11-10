South Africa: Beware the Dangers of Living in a World Without Context

analysis

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

The fact that there has been a trivialisation of history in schools and a debate on whether there is even a need to have it has, in my mind, left young people kind of flapping in the wind without an anchor.

I haven't been considered a "youth" for a while now, even though on most days I'm not quite sure that the ascription of adult quite fits in reference to me. I guess sometimes there's value in "faking it till you make it".

I have, however, noted with growing concern the young people who are increasingly living a life that can only be described as suspended from the context within which they exist; they are starved of identity.

There seems to be a preoccupation with dismissing history and its importance, and anything that predates their existence is tossed aside.

Now, I won't lay the fault entirely at their feet because I know that there are a number of factors that influence this, such as education, family background and upbringing, as well as existing within a system in which you feel ignored, thus creating dissociation and fanning a disaffection that breeds apathy.

