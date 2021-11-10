South Africa: Beware the Dangers of Living in a World Without Context

10 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

The fact that there has been a trivialisation of history in schools and a debate on whether there is even a need to have it has, in my mind, left young people kind of flapping in the wind without an anchor.

I haven't been considered a "youth" for a while now, even though on most days I'm not quite sure that the ascription of adult quite fits in reference to me. I guess sometimes there's value in "faking it till you make it".

I have, however, noted with growing concern the young people who are increasingly living a life that can only be described as suspended from the context within which they exist; they are starved of identity.

There seems to be a preoccupation with dismissing history and its importance, and anything that predates their existence is tossed aside.

Now, I won't lay the fault entirely at their feet because I know that there are a number of factors that influence this, such as education, family background and upbringing, as well as existing within a system in which you feel ignored, thus creating dissociation and fanning a disaffection that breeds apathy.

One...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X