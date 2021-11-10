South Africa: Justice Edwin Cameron, Gospel Star Rebecca Malope and Boxer Arthur Mayisela Among National Order Recipients

analysis

Liberation fighters, young people, health and educational researchers, foreigners, a people's doctor, a boxing champion and a reverend aboard the ill-fated SS Mendi are among this year's recipients - some posthumously - of National Orders which will be handed out next week.

On Wednesday the Presidency announced the names of prominent South Africans who will receive National Orders at a ceremony on 18 November. Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni said these are the highest awards the country bestows on citizens and foreigners who have "contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans".

Baleni, the chancellor of the orders, said in a statement that the orders recognised contributions made by individuals "towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution".

In the Order of the Baobab, one of the highest orders accorded to South Africans who have contributed to community service, Gold will be awarded to Justice Edwin Cameron. It is given to the prolific justice for his contribution to the judicial system, as well as his "tireless campaigning against the stigma of HIV and AIDS, and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual,...