Tanzania: DC Hails Best Student in STD Seven National Exam Results

THE government has commended, Eluleki Haule from St Anne Marie Academy for being one of the best students, who have excelled in Standard Seven National Exams.

"On behalf of the government I commend you for this marvelous performance and others should follow his footsteps... study hard to ensure that your dreams come true," said Ubungo District Commissioner, Kheri James, recently while presiding over an event to congratulate the pupils.

Elaborating, he asked parents and guardians to make sure their children adhere to society ethics and concentrate on academic matters, when they are still in school.

"As I congratulate you for being in top position and making St Anne Marie shine all over the country, you should continue also respecting expectations of the society to keep on excelling again as a disciplined pupil," Kheri said.

On his part, the institution's Director, Dr. Jasson Rweikiza reminded the pupils not to relax in their academic pursuits, saying, "What Haule has done is marvelous leading over one million pupils countrywide, and I promise to let him one day visit the Parliament with his parents.

"I will also pay for his school fees from Form One to Six and also put his photo in the 51st St Anne Marie Academy alumni. This Achievement did not came accidentally... it is sheer work of the teachers and parents."

Dr Rweikiza, who is also Bukoba Rural Member of Parliament (CCM), said apart from paying his school fees for six years, the institution will also honour him with 3m/-.