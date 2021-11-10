Tanzania: How the Health Sector Was Revolutionised

Dar es Salaam — Despite failing to achieve the goal of healthcare for all by the year 2000 the government's successes in the health sector, though modest, are an evidence of what political will and clear policies can achieve, even in a situation where too many priorities compete for scarce financial resources.

At independence in 1961 it was clear that one of the daunting tasks the new country faced was the expansion of healthcare for all. The sector was lagging behind and the provision of healthcare did not have equity, favouring the white colonial officials, settlers and the wealthy urban residents. Worst of the colonial government had not done adequately enough in training healthcare professionals.

"The achievements obtained in primary healthcare provision in Tanzania are attributed to a good, stable foundation laid down by the first President Julius Nyerere who, soon after independence, declared war on three enemies, one of them being diseases. The other enemies were ignorance and poverty," says Dr Dorothy Gwajima, the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender and Health.

The new government then focused on primary healthcare services for rural areas with the priority being to reduce maternal and infant mortality deaths as well as raising life expectancy.

At independence life expectancy was about 37 or 38 years, according to a population census conducted in 1957, four years before independence. At the 1967 population census life expectancy had gone up to 41 years, President Julius Nyerere said in a speech he gave at the 10 years anniversary of independence in 1971. The National Health Policy of 1990 says, though, that life expectancy was 35 years in 1964 and increased to 52 years in 1984.

Infant mortality was between 200 and 250 per 1000 live births in 1957, according to statistics provided by Mwalimu Nyerere in his speech. The Health Policy of 1990 says the infant mortality was 215 per 1000 live births in 1961.

The mortality rate decreased further to between 160 and 165 per 1000 live births in 1971, according to Mwalimu Nyerere, and to 105 per live births in 1987, according to the Health Policy, 1990. Considering only the mothers who gave birth in hospitals and maternity clinics, 47 mothers died in 1961 out of every 10,000 who gave birth, whereas in 1971 the figure was 27 per 10,000, Mwalimu Nyerere said in his 1971 speech.

By 1992 infant mortality had declined to 94 per 1000 live births and further to 36 per 1000 live births in 2020, according to Dr Gwajima. Neonatal mortality, whose data at independence were not readily available, declined to 32 per 1000 deaths in 2004/05 to 20 per 1000 live births in 2020, the minister says.

Dr Gwajima also says that maternal deaths declined to 870 per 100,000 births in 1990 and further to 321 per 100,000 births in 2020.

The priority on maternal and infant health and raising life expectancy after independence was important because it was "universally accepted as a general indication of the health of the adult women in a population and therefore by inference of the children and men. Life expectancy figures have a similar function of revealing a general level of health," Mwalimu Nyerere said in a 1971 speech to the NEC of the Tanzania National African Union (Tanu).

Despite the absence of a formally written health sector policy document the government coordinated investments and oversight of health sector issues through the five year economic development plans that were adopted since independence.

One of the objectives of the first Five Year Economic Development Plan (1964-1969) was to increase life expectancy from 34/40 years to 50 at the end of the plan. A health sector goal of the plan was to establish a regional hospital to provide specialist and surgical medical care in all regions. As far as primary healthcare was concerned there were plans to construct 300 rural health centres each to serve 50,000 people and supervise five satellite dispensaries for each health centre.

In the second Five Year Plan (1969-1974) the government planned to build 100 dispensaries to enable one dispensary to serve 10,000 people and 80 new health centres.

The implementation of the third Five Year Plan (1976-1981) coincided with the Alma Ata Declaration that was signed by Tanzania and other countries in the USSR (Russia) in 1978 which called for a focus on primary healthcare for all by the year 2000. Experts say much of the success in primary healthcare provision was achieved during the implementation of the third Plan despite economic difficulties the government was encountering. Slogans such as Chakula ni Uhai (Food is Life) and Mtu ni Afya (A Person is Health) were adopted during this time.

By the end of the implementation of the third Five Year Plan there were 149 hospitals; 240 health centres; 2,644 dispensaries that enabled 95 per cent of the rural population to be in a distance of 10 kilometres from the nearest dispensary and 72 per cent of the people to be within a 5 kilometre radius of a health centre.

Flavia Bustreo and others (et al) say in a paper they published in the prestigious publication called Lancet in 2019 entitled Primary health care in Tanzania - Leading the way through innovation that Tanzania was ahead of its time when it embraced primary health care to accelerate progress on child survival and, ultimately a reduction in maternal and child mortality. Buestro and others say between 1999 and 2004, Tanzania doubled its public health expenditure from 9 per cent to 18 per cent.

A key decision that the government took, which produced much gain in enhancing primary healthcare provision was decentralisation of the health sector. This was an impetus provided for by the Alma Ata Declaration and which Tanzania adopted and made it a cornerstone of the National Health Policy of 1990.

"In 1978, the Alma Ata declaration made the push for primary healthcare and health services for all a global priority. While countries around the world chose to pursue this goal in different ways, Tanzania chose to intensify its pursuit of decentralisation to reach rural populations who had previously been neglected by colonial healthcare systems as well as centralised system in place from the 1960s," says Nithya Narayanan who did research in Tanzania's decentralisation policies.

Buestro and others also say that the district-level based decentralisation meant that districts could gain control over their health budgets and selectively increase resources for core interventions tailored to district needs and demands.

The government's decision to upgrade services and level of professionalism in primary healthcare has contributed to making Tanzania a par above the rest in the region in that health category. Currently major surgeries are conducted in health centres spread throughout the country, a feat that has reduced referrals and saved many lives, especially of pregnant women.

"The fact that major surgeries are conducted in health centres is evidence of increased efforts by the government to recruit and train healthcare professionals to offer primary healthcare," Dr Gwajima says.

The success of primary healthcare provision can also be seen physically. At independence there were 22 rural health centres and 975 dispensaries. But currently there are 7,242 dispensaries, 926 health centres and 178 district hospitals.

Dr Gwajima attributes this to the health sector development plan (2007-2017), which also enabled 487 health centres to conduct emergence surgeries. The plan also enabled provision of Ultra Sound services by 125 health centres and installation of 18 digital X-ray machines in 18 district council hospitals.