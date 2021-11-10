Angolan and Cabo Verde Presidents Address Bilateral Co-Operation

9 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cidade DA Praia — The President of Angola, João Lourenço and the president of Cabo Verde, Jose´ Maria Neves, addressed this Tuesday, in the city of Praia, issues of bilateral cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, that occurred at the official house of the Cabo Verdean president, right after his swearing-in ceremony, no audience to the press was given.

Invited to the act, João Lourenço arrived Monday afternoon in the Cabo-Verdean capital city.

Besides the Angolan president, the investiture act was also witnessed by president of Portugal, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana and Senegal, at the Cabo Verdean parliamentary headquarters.

Angolan president receives Pedro Pires

On schedule of his stay in the Cabo-Verdean capital, the Angolan president received in audience the former Cape Verdean Head of State, Pedro Pires, a personality that led that country for 10 years (2001 - 2011).

Pedro Pires is also a historical reference on the fight against the Portuguese colonialism in that country.

Angola and Cape Verde have strong cooperation ties in several legal instruments signed, such as the visa waiver agreements, technical cooperation on education, defence, petroleum, diplomacy, agriculture, transport, finance and administration domains.

