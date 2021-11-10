Angola: Public Investment to Absorb Akz 827.4 Billion

Luanda — The Angolan Executive foresees a budget of 827.4 billion Kwanzas (US $1.4billion equivalent) for structural investments in the year 2022, representing an increase of 349.9 billion kwanzas (US $582.3million equivalent) compared to the previous year.

The financial slice for the health sector is f 35.9 billion Kwanzas (US $58.2million equivalent), according to the 2022/General State Budget, presented this Tuesday by the minister of Finance, Vera Daves, at the National Assembly.

According to the minister, the public investment will continue to increase through the current public-investment plan approved on the ongoing General State Budget, highlighting the PIIM - Programme of Integrated Intervention in Municipalities.

On the scope of the programme, the transport sector will get an investment of 330.8billion kwanzas (US $548.6 million equivalent), while the public works connected to roads got a budget of about 108.1 million Kwanzas (US $197.9million equivalent).

The 2022 Budget predicts, for the energy and water sector, an investment of around 185.3 billion kwanzas (US $308.2million equivalent) and 155.8 0billion kwanzas (US $259.1million equivalent), respectively.

With this proposal, the Angolan Executive aims to encourage public investment in order to boost employment and economic growth, therefore the document points to expenses of about 18.7 billion kwanzas (US $31.2million equivalent), with the US $59 a barrel of crude-oil as reference.