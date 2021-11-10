Angola: President João Lourenço Returns Home

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, returned this Wednesday to Luanda, from Cape Verde, where he witnessed the inauguration of President José Maria Neves.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, at "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport the Angolan statesman was welcomed back by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa.

While in the Archipelago, President Lourenço met with the new President of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves, after his investiture, with whom he discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Still in Praia city, João Lourenço received in audience the former President of Cape Verde, Pedro Pires, a historical figure in the struggle for the liberation of the Cape Verdean people against Portuguese colonialism.

Angola and Cape Verde have strong cooperation ties, with agreements in areas such as visa waiver, education, defense, oil, diplomacy, agriculture, transport, finance and administration, among others.